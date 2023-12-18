Despite its controversies and constant delays, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It is one of the most anticipated games for 2024. In this way, fans have done everything possible to obtain information about this story ahead of time, and that includes a recent leak with a substantial amount of details about the adventure of Harley Quinn and company.

Thanks to a recent alpha testing session, A series of images and audios were recently leaked that confirm the appearance of some key characters in the Batman Arkham games.. Being developed by Rocksteady, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It takes place in a world after the events of Arkham Knight. Although we are not going to share details of the leak, this information has begun to cause a stir in the community.

The images and audios are taken out of context, so we don't know exactly how certain characters and important points in the story come to fruition. However, the information that has been shared is quite interesting, and calls into question the future of the Arkham games.

As you probably already know, the new DCU plans to include not only movies and series, but video games as well, and for a long time it was in doubt whether Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It was part of the plans of James Gunn and company. Although at the time it was believed that this was going to be the beginning of a new universe for Rocksteady, The leak seems to indicate that this will not be the case.

Along with this, a now deleted tweet by James Gunn has indicated that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It won't be the last game to take place in the Batman Arkham universe, which makes sense. Batman: Arkham Asylum It hit the market in 2009, even long before the DCEU, so taking this universe and bringing it to the new DCU doesn't make much sense from a narrative point of view.

Now we just have to wait for the launch of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League next February 2, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. On related topics, this was not the only leak of the game. Likewise, this title will have an offline mode, but not day one.

Editor's Note:

It's a shame that such a long-awaited game is leaked like this. I may not be the biggest fan of the Batman Arkham games, but the story of these titles has always been super entertaining, and one of the reasons why Rocksteady's work is very worthwhile, and if this information comes to light light ahead of time, perhaps some people no longer wish to enjoy this new installment.

Via: IGN