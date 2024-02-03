At the time of writing this news, of the more than a thousand reviews present, 86% are positive, with the game occupying the seventh position of the best-selling titles globally. The maximum peak of players it's not exactly stellar, given that we're talking about 12,667 people, but it could go up over the weekend.

Against all odds, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is getting some very positive reviews on Steam , with the players apparently really enjoying it. Considering how it was talked about before the launch, this is already an excellent result.

What do the reviews say?

What do the reviews say? Overall they talk about a good game. Not an essential experience, but still fun, especially the action side, which appears to be frenetic and well done. Various aspects such as the progression, the skill design, the cinematic sequences and the fact that microtransactions are not mandatory. There are also those who talk about excellent optimization, which on PC is not exactly common these days, especially at launch.

Of course, some are also highlighted negative sidessuch as the need to be online even if you play alone, the repetitiveness of some missions and the high price.

The essence is that the impact of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League seems to be really positive, suggesting a launch accompanied by far too many prejudices against the latest effort by Rocksteady, due to the intolerance of many for the fact that it is a live service. If you want to know more, read our review.