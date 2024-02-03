Hamilton-Ferrari, what a shock for Bono: “Is it April 1st?”

What a 'shock' for the race engineer

The one between pilot and race engineer it is becoming an increasingly close and crucial relationship when it comes to performance. In current F1, the track engineer plays a fundamental role as much as the navigator in rallies and raids.

Not by chance Max Verstappen – perhaps exaggerating – he declared in the past that if his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase had decided to retire then the Dutchman would not have continued his adventure in F1 either. Lambiase defined Verstappen in a podcast “his younger brother”.

Another 'de facto' couple is the one formed by Lewis Hamilton and Peter 'Bono' Bonnington. The two have won six titles together in Mercedes since the English driver arrived in Brackley in 2013. At the end of 2024 Hamilton will conclude his chapter as a driver for the company of the three-pointed star by wearing the magical pink suit of Ferrari.

When asked about the possibility of 'Bono' following Hamilton to Ferrari, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff responded as follows: “Everything is still up in the air, but I can tell you that 'Bono's reaction to the news that Hamilton was going to Ferrari was this,'It's already April 1st'?”. So Bono certainly didn't expect this bombshell news. Hamilton will take the place of Carlos Sainz who 'inherited' the track engineer, Riccardo Adami, from Sebastian Vettel.