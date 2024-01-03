Sony PlayStation has released a new trailer dedicated to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and, more precisely, at unique features available on PS5 which help immerse you in the adventure of the four DC villains.

The video, only 30 seconds long, allows us to explain that we will be able to perceive the firefights through the haptic feedback of the DualSenseour attacks via adaptive triggers and all the power of 3D audio using compatible headphones such as Sony's Pulse.

The video also allows us to hear the Italian dubbing of some characters from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and see some quick action sequence.