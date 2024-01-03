Sony PlayStation has released a new trailer dedicated to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and, more precisely, at unique features available on PS5 which help immerse you in the adventure of the four DC villains.
The video, only 30 seconds long, allows us to explain that we will be able to perceive the firefights through the haptic feedback of the DualSenseour attacks via adaptive triggers and all the power of 3D audio using compatible headphones such as Sony's Pulse.
The video also allows us to hear the Italian dubbing of some characters from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and see some quick action sequence.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, when and on which platforms will it be available
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be available from February 2, 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series A PS4 and Xbox One version is not planned.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an open-map action game with the option to play solo or cooperatively. We will have four characters available: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark. Each character will have their own unique combat abilities. The story will pit us against the members of the Justice League, under the control of Brainiac.
We also know that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League won't be the last game in the Arkhamverse.
