A week ago, 276 Indian passengers were detained in France by authorities who had information to suspect that they were victims of a migrant smuggling network. The travelers were deported to India, where the authorities of that country revealed the first data of their investigation. A situation that demonstrates the reach that criminal networks can have and the determination of migrants to seek better opportunities thousands of kilometers from their homes.

According to the first reports provided by the Gujarat Police, the passengers planned to travel from Dubai to Nicaragua and then to Mexico, with the intention of illegally crossing the border into the United States. It is believed that to achieve this objective they paid between 43,500 and 130,500 euros to smugglers.

The plane, an Airbus 340, in which the migrants were detained, was on the ground in France between December 21 and 25 and was carrying a total of 303 people, who had boarded in Dubai.

Sanjay Kharat, commissioner of the state of Gujarat, stated:

We want to know how these people came into contact with the smugglers and what their plan was after arriving in Nicaragua. We have identified people who could provide us with information about this illegal trafficking and we are in the process of interviewing them.

On condition of anonymity, a Gujarat Police official told AFP that investigators are working to determine how big the network is and the possible involvement of official agents.

While in France, the National Jurisdiction for the Fight against Organized Crime (Junalco) has initiated a judicial investigation into alleged collaboration of its immigration authorities for the illegal entry and stay of foreigners in its territory, according to the Paris Prosecutor's Office.

The investigation focuses on a flight from the Romanian charter company Legend Airlines, which was scheduled to connect Dubai with Managua, Nicaragua.

On December 21, the aircraft made a technical stopover to refuel at the French airport of Vatry, in the Marne department. However, an “anonymous report” claimed that the passengers “were probably victims of human trafficking.”

This led the French authorities to retain the plane on the runway and keep the aircraft immobilized until December 25.

During this period, 25 passengers requested asylum in France, including five minors, who were handed over to Children's Social Assistance (ASE).

Two passengers, suspected of being involved in this alleged migrant smuggling, were initially detained, but were later released.

Paths known as “donkey routes” are common in India. It involves obtaining a residence permit in a country close to the United States or the United Kingdom where it is easier to obtain a visa, and then trying to enter said countries without raising suspicions.

Migrant trafficking is increasing

The Indian community represents the third largest group of irregular immigrants in the United States, after Mexicans and Salvadorans. In 2023, nearly 100,000 Indian immigrants attempted to enter the United States illegally, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

This incident highlights the complexity and severity of the challenges associated with illegal migration. More and more sub-Saharan immigrants are choosing an unconventional route to reach the United States, avoiding dangerous migration routes to Europe.

A journey that involves flying to Latin American countries and then taking dangerous paths to cross the border through Mexico.

According to the Panamanian Government, in 2023 more than half a million migrants attempted to cross the Darién jungle between Colombia and Panama. Among them are thousands of exiles from different African countries.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) indicates that, between January and July 2023, at least “4,100 migrants from Africa” ​​crossed the Darien jungle, a 265-kilometer journey known for its extreme challenges and adverse conditions.

With AFP and local media