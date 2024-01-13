Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League reveals what happened to Batman after the dramatic events of Arkham Knight: a backstory shown in the closed alpha some time ago, which also clarifies how and when the Justice League was born.

Since those who have played the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League alpha now have official permission to talk about it, we can finally discuss these details, obviously warning you that these are spoilers for anyone who hasn't 100% completed the campaign of the aforementioned Batman: Arkham Knight.

In the last chapter of the video game saga dedicated to the Dark Knight, Bruce Wayne is unmasked by the Scarecrow but still manages to defeat him. At that point, however, he finds himself forced to implement the Knightfall protocol to protect the people dear to him, blowing himself up together with his house.

During the most classic of post-credit scenes, however, Batman returns to terrorize Gotham's criminals, this time with the help of fear toxin for an even more dramatic effect. We've wondered for years if Wayne was still there under that costume, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has finally confirmed it.