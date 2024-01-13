There's Posta per Te 2024: previews and guests of the first episode, 13 January

Tonight, Saturday 13 January 2024, at 9.25 pm on Canale 5, the first episode of C'è Posta per Te 2024 will be broadcast, the historic program by Maria De Filippi born in 2000. In recent years, among the guest numbers that they made a surprise special, we saw actors such as: Claudio Amendola, Beppe Fiorello, Giorgio Panariello, Leonardo Pieraccioni, Gabriel Garko, Marco Bocci, Giulia Michelini and international stars such as Julia Roberts, Richard Gere, Sean Penn, Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Bradley Cooper, John Travolta, Dustin Hoffman, Patrick Dempsey, Robert De Niro and many others. This year too we will find new exciting stories every Saturday evening in prime time on Canale 5. But let's see all the information in detail together.

Previews and guests

Tonight, during the first episode, there will be many exciting stories and guests much loved by Italian TV. But who are the postmen of C'è Posta per Te 2024? The postmen delivered the invitations to participate: Gianfranco Apicerni, Marcello Mordino, Chiara Carcano and Andrea Offredi and Giovanni Vescovo who travel the length and breadth of Italy and abroad on their bicycles.

During the first appointment of the people show hosted by Maria De Filippi, the stories of ordinary people will be told and we will see other guests. In particular tonight we will see… UPDATING…

Streaming and TV

Where to see C'è Posta per Te 2024 live on TV and live streaming? Maria De Filippi's programme, as always, will be broadcast on Saturday evenings at 9.35pm (approximately) on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity. It is, in fact, a completely free streaming platform. To access it, simply enter a password and a valid email address without the obligation to pay any monthly or annual subscription. Another way to catch up on appointments with the show, which will be hosted by Maria De Filippi, is to access WittyTV, also in this case completely free of charge.