At the end of next May it will finally arrive Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to our hands. Although it is still quite a while before the launch, It seems that the story of this installment has already been completely leaked, as well as various details about the content of the game.

Through ResetEra and Reddit, it has been shared an extensive list with the general features of the story and the content that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will have for us. It is important to mention that this is a leak that does not have the confirmation or support of any of the famous insiders of the medium.

You can check the content of this leak here. However, this obviously has potential spoilers.

While the details of this leak are of dubious provenance, Much of what is mentioned here goes hand in hand with official material that has been shown in the past., as well as general descriptions that Rocksteady has shared. For now, we can only wait to find out if this content turns out to be true or not.

We remind you that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC on May 26, 2023. On related topics, here you can see the new trailer for the game.

Editor’s Note:

If the leak turns out to be true, this not only hints at how crazy this game is going to be, but the fact that we’ll be seeing more and more content in advance over the coming months. Today it was just text, but maybe tomorrow it will be gameplay, or something stronger for the studio.

Via: ResetEra