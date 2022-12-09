Within the framework of The Game Awards 2022, Warner Bros. Games and DC revealed a new trailer dedicated to Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League of Rocksteady Studioswhich shows us for the first time Batman as one of the corrupt members of the Justice League who faces Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark.

Through this video we see the Suicide Squad’s initial encounter with the Dark Knight and, best of all, it concludes with a tribute to Kevin Conroy, the beloved late actor who voiced Batman for many years.

Also, Conroy, the iconic voice of this character in the Arkham video game series, the Animated Series and countless other DC projects, returns to Rocksteady’s Arkhamverse for the last time and reprises his role as Batman in this title which he passed through. various delays.

When is Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League coming out?

The release date of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was confirmed during The Game Awards 2022. Fans of this game based on DC characters will be able to enjoy this action-adventure and third-person shooter on May 26, 2023, when the game is released worldwide for PlayStation 5. , Xbox Series X | S and PC.

Are you going to get into this title when it comes out in mid-2023?