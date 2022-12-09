Secretary of State Blinken announced US readiness for contacts with Russia in certain areas

The United States is ready to engage with Russia in certain areas, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said. His words convey TASS.

Thus, he commented on the question of whether the exchange of Russian Viktor Bout for American Brittney Griner is evidence of the potential for changes in bilateral relations. Blinken stressed that Washington has consistently demonstrated a willingness to work with Moscow “on specific issues, specific interests.” In particular, the American side cooperated with Russia in an attempt to “return the Americans who were unfairly detained.”

The Secretary of State also pointed to the readiness of the United States to maintain contacts with the Russian Federation on the issue of arms control. He noted that, as necessary, Washington will continue to do so in order to protect American national interests.

The procedure for exchanging Russian Viktor Bout for American basketball player Brittney Griner took place on December 8 in Abu Dhabi. Bout was convicted in the US for attempting to illegally trade in arms and support terror. He was arrested in Thailand in 2008 at the request of the United States, in April 2012 the court sentenced him to 25 years in prison. The Russian did not admit his guilt.