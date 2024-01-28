I wish we could love Him more…and thank Him more

One of the beautiful and joyful things in life is to see an exceptional person like Faleh Hanzal arriving at his desk with the dawning of the day, devoted to the many things he is working on, researching, excavating, investigating, and documenting. He does so with the silence and determination of a man who does not make a fuss. His only work is making noise, and nothing is written down. And he wrote with his pen, that fine, careful, beautiful handwriting. He makes you more happy with the brightness of his laugh, and the anecdotes he tells in that loud, theatrical voice, as if he were one of the storytellers of Baghdad, at a time when Baghdad was the treasury of literature and the house of wisdom, and nothing in it equaled the culture whose owner’s weight was in gold. You wake up to him every day, and do not burden him, just to gain the beauty of his morning, which is not devoid of benefit, and not to lack those noble and constructive thoughts, leaning on the stick of life, leaving the foothold and the foot for that rest that came in the middle of eighty, but he does not care, for his heart is green with many things. He loves it and does not hide it. He lived for the value in life, and the value is the only one who felt it, experienced it, and created it, not expecting praise or gratitude, because he decided since he arrived in this house not to leave it like many passers-by or beneficiaries. He decided to leave a trace of himself here. And from the blue of his ink on its leaves, he would not leave the city that he had known in the past as sea, land, and desert beyond sight, and that had grown with him and many like him, but he set himself apart from them, vowing to leave a trace of his fingers on its walls, so that its good people, those who never forget, and always remember, would say, And those whom he knows, and the open doors of their houses recognize him, it is enough for him to sigh or say the word: “Hud”! To hear their answer; One of them says: “Come down, take Abu Fanar down,” and another says: “Get down, the house is your home!” It is for these people that “Faleh Hanzal” wrote, wrote, and wrote, and it is only these people and their sons who will say: “Our city is lucky… because a person like “Faleh Hanzal” passed from here, and what a blessing, by God, may God make his face white!”

If it were not for Dr. Faleh Handal, there would not have been any other major achievements. Only my two volumes, “Al-Mufassal fi Tarikh Al-Emirates” and the book “Dictionary of Colloquial Words in the Emirates,” would have been enough, because these two pioneering works required research, live meetings, travel, and interviews with elderly people in various regions of the country. And they did not remember many years and difficulty in researching and moving, because it was researched in barren and desolate areas of references, books and studies, except for some scattered English references.

– “Dr. Faleh Hanzal has collected and studied so far 13 collections of poets in the Emirates, verified and explained them, and presented them to the Arab Library.

He has 17 books about the Emirates in history and the biographies of the Emirates’ rulers, notables and pioneers in all fields. He also has books on the language, proverbs and dictionaries in the Emirates.

He wrote 8 books on the history, culture and society of the Emirates.

He has 6 unpublished books on the Emirates, its history, and the biographies of its figures, which are areas that scientific and objective research has not addressed before.

– Why do we remember this noble Arab man this morning, because today he has reached his ninetieth year, and he still wakes up at his desk with a ray of hope and good tidings, and he makes us happy because he represents the meaning of men, and what love and being loved do to this earth… I wish we could love you more… and we thank you. more.