Today it was published by the official channel of Warner Bros. Games a new video dedicated to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a video game dedicated to one of the craziest teams on the superhero scene, to say the least. The video in question is a sort of diary of the developers, who in a more than generous duration of one twenty minutesshows us more closely some details regarding the gameplay and the history of this new game.

As per the name, it is only about the first episodeand therefore in the near future we can expect other episodes aimed at making us better acquainted with – and better prepare for – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

In this first video the guys from Rocksteady they took us closer to some of the game’s more unique mechanics, but they also gave us a glimpse into the interesting world that is Metropolis. And again: some of the characters A.D that we will meet, between protagonists and antagonists, and as we anticipated, the story that will bind them in this adventure.

Leaving you as always to watch the video, which you can start from the player at the top of the article, we remind you that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be available starting from February 2, 2024 for PC and next generation consoles PS5 and Xbox Series