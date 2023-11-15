Sledgehammer and Activision have recently published the patch 1.33 Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3an update that introduces several fixes and improvements and in particular adds support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 in all modes.

Previously, the DLSS 3 Frame Generation option was only available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Campaign mode, but this patch introduces the feature to all game modesincluding multiplayer ones, with a notable expansion of the application possibilities.

In addition to the DLSS Super Resolution and Reflex systems, therefore, the Frame Generation of the new version of NVIDIA technology can be applied in all game modes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.