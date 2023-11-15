Sledgehammer and Activision have recently published the patch 1.33 Of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3an update that introduces several fixes and improvements and in particular adds support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 in all modes.
Previously, the DLSS 3 Frame Generation option was only available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Campaign mode, but this patch introduces the feature to all game modesincluding multiplayer ones, with a notable expansion of the application possibilities.
In addition to the DLSS Super Resolution and Reflex systems, therefore, the Frame Generation of the new version of NVIDIA technology can be applied in all game modes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.
Noticeable performance gains with DLSS 3
This should lead to clear gains in terms of performanceobviously for those who own a latest generation NVIDIA video card, as also seems to be demonstrated by the official benchmarks released by the company.
With an RTX 4090, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 with native 3840×2160 resolution and “extreme” presets records 125 fps, while activating DLSS Super Resolution and Frame Generation reaches 206.5 fps.
With an RTX 4080, 4K resolution and extreme presets, it goes from 89.4 to 159.6 fps, while with an RTX 4070 it goes from 59.8 to 113 frames per second, thanks to the activation of the technological solutions proposed by NVIDIA .
For the rest, the patch introduces numerous other fixes and improvements to the game, fixing various bugs and imperfections as well as improving stability and performance and acting on balance. You can find more information in the official notes a this addressin the meantime we remind you of our recent review of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.
