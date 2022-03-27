Dubai (WAM)





His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, visited the Yemen, Venezuela and Peru pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai, and listened to an explanation from the pavilions’ officials about their various countries’ participation and the sustainable exhibits, solutions and initiatives that they offer that reflect the remarkable development they have achieved in various development fields. .

His Excellency began his tour by visiting the Peruvian pavilion, where he was acquainted with the history of the Peruvian civilization, which is one of the most important civilizations that yielded a cultural heritage with clearly visible traces, and the popular culture of South America that the visitor discovers through the design of the pavilion inspired by the traditional dress, which is a fabric of the cloak « Peruvian”, famous for its craftsmen weavers.

In the Yemeni pavilion, His Excellency was briefed on the aspects of the civilization that Yemen is famous for, such as architecture, agriculture, science, culture, etc., and its goals for sustainable development that are based on the traditions of history and ancient civilizations, and its ambitious initiatives capable of foreseeing the future. The pavilion consists of 7 areas, which include Yemeni manuscripts and various sciences such as science Arithmetic, geometry and architecture, which witnessed a remarkable development in ancient Yemen. His Excellency continued his tour by visiting the Venezuelan Pavilion, which is located in the Jubilee area at Expo 2020, and combines classic art museums with museums integrated with developed technology, during which it embodies Venezuela’s natural resources, projects and Venezuelans’ interests related to making the future of their country, as well as learning about Venezuelan civilization and culture, along with its natural landmarks. Among them are its waterfalls in the tropical forests, and the most famous Angel Waterfall in the country, and it is considered one of the highest waterfalls in the world.