José Antonio AC, 47 years old, at the January 16 session in which the guilty verdict was read. Monica Torres

The Valencia Court has sentenced Antonio AC, a 49-year-old Spaniard, to permanent, reviewable prison, who confessed to having stabbed his 11-year-old son to death on April 3, 2022 in his home in the Valencian town of Sueca, in application of the guilty verdict that the popular jury agreed on in mid-January. This is a brutal case of vicarious sexist violence to inflict “the greatest possible psychological pain” on the mother by murdering her most loved one, according to the popular jury's ruling.

For the magistrate, the evidence presented at the trial is considered valid to be taken into consideration by the jury court in support of its verdict. She points out that the condemnatory resolution “is based on a detailed and complete evaluation of the evidence,” weighed “jointly and intertwined with each other, in a reasoned and reasonable, logical and not arbitrary or erroneous manner.”

In this sense, the jury confirmed the father's will to kill the child, to whom he stabbed 68 times, 27 of them penetrating (not sharp), mostly in the area of ​​the minor's neck, who was “absolutely helpless.” ” and that it was an “unnecessarily painful” death, with the purpose of causing his ex-wife “the greatest pain imaginable, turning the death of his son into a paradigmatic act of vicarious sexist violence.” The detainee did not flinch during the harsh testimonies that occurred at the trial.

This is something that the accused himself recognized when he declared that “if they had not separated, the crime would not have occurred”; because when she reiterated her intention to separate from him in March 2021, he warned her brother-in-law: “Let your sister prepare. Now I'm going to be bad, I'm going to be a bad person” and for the “perversity” of having caused the mother to hear her son die, by letting him call her at the time of the crime.

The presiding judge of the jury sentencing him as the author of a highly aggravated crime of murder, qualified by treachery and cruelty, and with the aggravating circumstances of kinship and discrimination based on gender, in ideal competition with a crime of injuries. psychic.

In addition, it imposes a prohibition on approaching the mother of the minor within a radius of no less than two kilometers to any place where she is; to her home; place of work or any place she frequents for a period of more than 10 years than the duration of the sentence, the prohibition of residing or going to the town of Cullera for the same period and communicating with her ex-wife in any way.

Likewise, he is sentenced to probation for a period of 10 years longer than the duration of the prison sentence; to two years and four months for the habitual mental and physical abuse of the ex-wife committed in the common home; to ten months in prison for physical abuse with less serious injury and another two more years in prison – and five years of prohibition from approaching his ex-wife – for unconditional threats, with the aggravating circumstances of having committed them due to gender discrimination and relationship; and ten more months in prison for a continued crime of violating a sentence.

Through civil liability, he must compensate the child's mother with 500,000 euros for the moral damages caused and another 450 euros for the moral damages caused by the physical abuse and threats caused on March 13, 2021, when she He reiterated his desire to divorce.

During the hearing, the man admitted to having killed the minor after grabbing him by the neck: “I stabbed him with the knife several times,” he said, while ensuring that the murder would not have occurred if his ex-partner had stopped the divorce proceedings. He also confessed that he allowed the boy to take his mother's cell phone while she stabbed him and alleged that he was drunk that day, an argument excluded by the jury.

Bad treatments

The event took place on April 3, 2022 in the family home located in Sueca, months after the accused, 47 years old, had divorced his wife and shared custody of the minor – a highly desired child after three years – had been agreed. artificial inseminations and who turned eleven two days before the crime – after 17 years of marriage in which the mother suffered physical and psychological abuse, as stated by the Prosecutor's Office and the private prosecution and the jury has considered proven.

That day, Sunday, the accused killed his son, who had just turned 11, stabbing him repeatedly and deeply with two kitchen knives in the neck, face, torso and head. The murder occurred after an argument. At one point, the accused told his son 'Vaig a per tú!' –I'm coming for you–, so the minor sent a WhatsApp message to his mother telling her that she could go for him.

The mother tried to contact him by phone without receiving a response until the accused allowed her son to pick up the cell phone. Her mother could only hear how her son called her with a heartbreaking cry: 'mamaaaaaaa' and she cut off the communication.

According to the forensic experts during the trial, María Dolores, the minor's mother, had all the indicators of having suffered habitual abuse: “She had learned to live with insults and sexual assaults. “She did it because she thought that, otherwise, they would all end badly,” she stated. The experts revealed that the woman had suffered physical, psychological and sexual attacks from her ex-partner.