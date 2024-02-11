When there are just a few hours left until his musical participation in the sports festival of the Super Bowl, DJ Tiësto announced that an unspecified “family emergency” will force him to cancel the show he had planned this Sunday in el Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“My team and I have been preparing something really special for months, but A family emergency forces me to return home on Sunday morning. It was a difficult decision to miss the game, but family always comes first,” said the experienced artist born in the Netherlands from his official account on the X network (ex Twitter).

And he added: “As a child who grew up in Chicago watching the NFL Super Bowl every year with my family, this opportunity to be a part of this is absolutely amazing. “Las Vegas has been my second home for the last decade, as the architect of creating a landscape that includes house and dance music residencies as part of the destination.”

Those responsible for the organization of the final match of the season of the National Football League (NFL) Until now they have not confirmed whether they will call any other figure to replace him. DJ Tiësto was going to be one of the musical attractions called for the show parallel to the meeting between the Kansas City Chiefs (in which he plays Travis Kelcethe boyfriend of Taylor Swift) and the 49ers. from San Francisco.

DJ Tiësto was going to join the artistic programming of the most watched sporting and artistic event of the year in the United States, which will have as its main attraction outside of the sporting event the singer Usher's show during halftime of the match.

Photo: Instagram: DJ Tiesto

The veteran DJ's participation was planned to accompany music from the podium of the DJs the entire preparation and warm-up stage of the players. In the last four years there have been several DJs in charge of this task, but always in the moment before the start of the game.

But 2024 was going to be the first year, with Pot as a star, in which the place of the DJs would extend throughout the entire game, especially in the moments of pause and rest.

Some of them even planned to broadcast live on TV. The unforeseen family problem of the Dutch DJ casts these forecasts into complete doubt, especially if the proximity to the game prevents a replacement at the same level.

The artistic program of the final of the superbowl is completed with the presence of the country star Reba McIntire, who will sing the anthem ofs United States, and the participation of the singers Post Malone and Andra Day, in charge of performing the traditional songs “America the Beautiful” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.

With information from La Nación de Argentina (GDA).

