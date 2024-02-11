Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Today, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, witnessed part of the “His Highness the President of the State Endurance Cup” race in its 25th edition, which was held at the Emirates International Endurance Village in the Al Wathba area.

The race for the Cup of His Highness the President of the State began at 6:30 in the morning, with the participation of 159 elite male and female horsemen from various stables in the country, in addition to the participation of a number of horsemen representing the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and a number of Arab countries, in addition to the horsemen residing in the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan inspected the facilities of the Emirates Global Capacity Village, and reviewed the technical, organizational and logistical equipment that had been prepared to host the Cup of His Highness the President of the State on the silver jubilee of the precious cup.