A number of artists in television and radio studios and private production companies are currently working on reproducing and recording a group of old songs that have become very popular among the youth of the current generation.

The history of the art of the bag goes back more than 9 decades; It is characterized by the sobriety of his words and poems and diversity.

The singing of the bag is based on the pentatonic scale, which is the musical scale to which the music of countries such as China, Scotland, Mauritania, southern Morocco, Eritrea and Somalia belong.

The bag’s music blended with the ancient African and Nubian musical heritage; It used percussion instruments, and later stringed instruments were introduced, most notably the tanbur or the rabab, in addition to flutes and large brass drums.

The bag songs began to spread more widely in the year 1940 after the establishment of the National Radio in the city of Omdurman, which forms the third side of the Sudanese capital. During the fifties and sixties of the last century.

The bag’s music has evolved in terms of texts, composition and instruments. During that period, a number of Sudanese art giants appeared, whose works still dominate the popular conscience until today.

Also known during that period were the songs of the artistic duo, such as the capital duo and the duo of tone, and the trio such as the bulbul or the collective, such as the “Aqd Al-Jallad” group.

Al-Safi Mahdi, a professor of music at Sudanese universities, points to a number of reasons that prompted young people’s interest in ancient singing.

Mahdi told Sky News Arabia that the ancient Sudanese singing reflects the depth and constancy of Sudanese civilization, which gives it the characteristic of permanence, no matter how generations or cultural and social conditions change.

Amjad Al-Sarraj, one of the young artists whose works have emerged strongly during the past few years; That his interest in ancient singing came because of the sobriety and strength of the words and texts of old songs and their distinction in the depth of the authentic Sudanese heritage.

Al-Sarraj told Sky News Arabia that the ancient art began to gain more attention among young people, which reflects a high degree of awareness and taste.

In the same context, Ramy Kamal points out; He is also a young artist interested in reproducing old singing; To the existence of a great poetic gap that made many young singers interested in the quality and sobriety of the word search for what they want in the bags of ancient art full of these features.

Kamal stresses to Sky News Arabia the need to encourage official and cultural state institutions with this important approach that helps preserve the Sudanese lyrical heritage.