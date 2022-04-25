Argentina.- An 84-year-old woman died in a traffic accident when she was transferred to a hospital, since he was choking on a piece of meat in Argentina.

The unusual event occurred when Miguelina Zuk began to ask for help because she was choking on a piece of meat and they quickly put her in a van to take her to a nearby hospital.

Nevertheless, the person who was driving collided with another vehicle where two minors were traveling, adolescents aged 14 and 16 were injured.

The lady and the teenagers were taken to the hospital, however the woman arrived without vital signs. The authorities are working to establish the reasons for the woman’s death, since it is unknown if she died from the piece of meat or from the shock.

The drivers of both vehicles involved were given breathalyzer tests that came out negative, so it appears that it was just an unfortunate accident.

