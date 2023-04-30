Intense fighting is underway in Khartoum where the truce that was supposed to end today did not hold up, allowing civilians to get to safety. According to the BBC, the army is attacking the Sudanese capital from all directions, with air raids and artillery strikes, to defeat the paramilitary forces of the RSF.

The army led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF of Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, had agreed to a 72-hour truce on Thursday night, following diplomatic efforts by neighboring countries, the US, the Great Britain and the UN. But yesterday evening strong fighting had resumed in Khartoum where, writes the BBC, millions of civilians have been trapped and food is scarce. Yesterday evening, at 10pm local time, the last flight for the evacuation of British citizens left Khartoum, an operation that rescued a total of almost 1,900 people.

More than 500 people have died since the clashes began on April 15, according to the Sudanese Ministry of Health, but the real numbers are likely to be much higher.