Andrea Delogu, breathtaking shots in black underwear. The screaming curves of the presenter

Andrea Delogu shocks his fans on Instagram. The presenter, writer and showgirl, with a photo on Instagram, made her followers gape. At 40, but with a still enviable physique, Andrea Delogu immortalized herself in front of her mirror wearing only black underwear.

Like almost all the characters in the show, he has a very popular Instagram profile, and updates it frequently. And the last shot, published on the social network’s own stories, found the approval of the fans.

Subscribe to the newsletter

