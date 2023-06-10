Activists and eyewitnesses in the city of El Geneina confirmed to Sky News Arabia that the security situation in the city and its neighboring villages is getting worse with the continuation of fighting, rape, looting, and the burning of more than 20 residential areas inside and outside the city.

They pointed to the depletion of food stocks for the population amid great difficulties faced by humanitarian organizations in delivering food and medicine to the hungry and sick, amid reports of the death of dozens of kidney patients hospitalized in the city hospital after the lack of medicines and dialysis solutions.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said in a statement that the violent attacks against the city’s residents are getting fiercer in light of a catastrophic humanitarian and security situation, as services have completely collapsed. The city, which is inhabited by about a million people, no longer has any of the necessities of life, such as food, water, medicine, electricity, and communication networks. Thousands of the city’s residents have become unable to find a safe exit in light of the violent siege imposed on the city by armed groups.

The statement of the Sudan Doctors Syndicate indicated that a large number of activists, journalists and lawyers residing in the city are being directly targeted by armed groups, which led to the death and injury of many of them.

Observers described the genocide and permissiveness of the city of El Geneina as a crime that violates all rights, values ​​and customs. They called on local and international civil and humanitarian institutions to lend a helping hand to those affected.

These events come amid great security and tribal tension in many parts of the Darfur region, and in light of the central authorities’ preoccupation with the war that has been going on for more than 8 weeks in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.

Since October 2021, acts of violence have been repeated more than 10 times in Darfur, killing more than two thousand people, including women and children, and burning entire villages.

Despite the signing of the Sudanese peace agreement in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, in October 2020; Riots and looting are increasing in a number of regions of the Darfur region, which witnessed the longest war in the African continent and continued since 2003, killing 300,000 people and displacing millions.

In addition to the spread of more than two million weapons in the region; The fragmentation and proliferation of armed movements in Darfur raises great concerns and casts a dark shadow over the possibility of success of stabilization efforts in areas that have suffered from civil conflicts. It is estimated that there are more than 87 armed movements in Sudan, 84 of which are in the Darfur region alone.