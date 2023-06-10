He invests his wife and friend who dies, then surrenders to Catania

What initially seemed like a dramatic road accident with one victim and one injured hospitalized would actually be an even more chilling episode. A 52-year-old man, in the industrial area of ​​Catania, voluntarily hit his wife and a friend of the woman with his car, killing the latter. The perpetrator of the act called the police, who never believed in the hypothesis of a simple accident, to surrender and confess. His wife, who is 56 years old, is hospitalized in the San Marco hospital. The victim is a friend of the 59-year-old woman, originally from Ennese. She investigates the mobile team coordinated by the District Attorney of Catania.

Invests wife and kills friend: victim “main target”?

From what is learned in investigative circles, the main objective of Pietro Nasca, the 52-year-old arrested in Catania for murder and attempted murder, for having voluntarily run over his wife, who was injured, and her friend, who was killed, would have been the latter, the 69-year-old woman, in his opinion ‘guilty’ of having tried to convince his wife to leave him. The man was on trial for violence against his wife who in the past had also reported him for crimes against his property. In 2018 he had also been subjected to a warning by the commissioner, subsequently the woman had reconnected with her husband.

