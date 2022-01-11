The Transitional Sovereignty Council in Sudan welcomed, in its regular meeting at the Republican Palace, the initiative put forward by the United Nations to “facilitate dialogue between Sudanese partners,” calling for the involvement of the African Union “to support the initiative and contribute to the success of the Sudanese dialogue efforts, while ensuring its Sudaneseness.”

In a related context, the committee assigned by the Council to consult with the political forces and assemble initiatives, headed by a member of the Sovereign Council, Malik Agar, submitted a comprehensive report on its efforts during the last period.

The official spokeswoman for the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Salma Abdel-Jabbar, explained that the council “called for the necessity to expedite the formation of a caretaker government to fill the executive vacuum, and also accepted the resignation of Abdullah Hamdok from the position of Prime Minister, and thanked him for the efforts he made for national consensus, during term of his presidency.

Regarding the demonstrations, she said that the council stressed that “freedom of expression and demonstration is a guaranteed right for all, calling for a commitment to peace.”

He added that “the role of the police and security services during the demonstrations is limited to guarding the processions, protecting them and ensuring their peace.”