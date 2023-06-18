Sunday, June 18, 2023
Sudan | The parties to the fighting in Sudan agree to a new 72-hour ceasefire

June 18, 2023
On Saturday, at least 17 civilians were killed in airstrikes.

in Sudan warring generals have agreed to a new 72-hour ceasefire, which is due to start on Sunday. The United States and Saudi Arabia, who mediated the mediations, tell about it.

Under the agreement, the fighting has intensified in Sudan, and at least 17 civilians have been killed in airstrikes in Khartoum on Saturday. According to the non-governmental organization that reported the casualties, five children are among the dead.

Attempts have been made to curb the fighting, which has lasted more than two months, with several cease-fires, which have, however, been regularly violated.

The fighting is about the conflict between representatives of the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary RSF forces fighting against it.

