The Brazilian team jumped onto the grass of the Cornellà-El Prat stadium in Barcelona this Saturday for the friendly with Guinea dressed in black for the first time in its 109-year history as a form of protest against racism in football.

The Canarinha disputes the first part of the match with a completely black outfit, within the framework of the campaign of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) after the racist insults suffered by Vinícius Júnior in various stadiums in Spain.

The five-time world champion will return to the traditional yellow jersey in the second half of this match which began with the players from Guinea and Brazil kneeling or sitting seconds before the ball began to roll, in another gesture to condemn racial discrimination.

The position of the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation

“Football, society as a whole, cannot continue to tolerate racism. We have chosen Spain for this friendly match for an emblematic reason. I am sure that the match against Guinea will be a milestone in the history of world football,” he said. the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, in a note.

This and other initiatives arose from the international uproar caused by the racist insults that Vinícius Júnior received on May 21 at Mestalla by groups of Valencia fans in a Spanish League match.

The Brazilian was a victim of racism Photo: Kai Forsterling / EFE

The attacks against the extreme merengue, which have been repeated throughout the season in other stadiums in the country, were condemned by the highest authorities in Brazil, including President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who demanded action to put an end to it. to that situation.

This same Saturday, a friend and adviser of Vini claimed to have suffered a serious racist episode by a security guard at the Cornellà-El Prat stadium, moments before the friendly between Brazil and Guinea, according to the Globo group.

Silveira, black, assured the “ge” portal that when he went through the turnstiles of the Espanyol stadium he was checked by a private security guard, who suddenly took a banana out of his pocket and blurted out: “Hands up, this is my gun for you.”

Vinícius Júnior, who today wore the number 10 shirt in the absence of Neymar, declared in the preview of the friendly that he will continue “firm” in his fight against racism “for young people and for all the people who suffer from it and do not have” their voice .

Vinicius Junior, with the number 10 and the black kit of Brazil. Photo: Quique Garcia. efe

SPORTS

with Efe

More sports news