Since April 15, the war in Sudan has already left more than 1,800 dead and two million displaced, of which 476,000 have found refuge in neighboring countries. In Khartoum, a city ravaged by combat, an orphanage located in the middle of a conflict zone houses more than 350 children who survive in extreme precariousness.

Since April 15, Sudan has been plunged into a civil war between General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan’s Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In the midst of the fighting that ravages Khartoum, the capital, the Mygoma orphanage welcomes more than 350 children who live in extremely difficult conditions, abandoned by the vast majority of the staff.

The children spent 60 days without almost any assistance until on June 7, a Red Cross team, alerted by the children’s fate, arrived at the orphanage. Humanitarian personnel discovered 70 dead children.

However, the humanitarian organization managed to rescue 280 children and babies in critical condition and transfer them to a safe place outside Khartoum.

According to UNICEF, 13.6 million children remain vulnerable in Sudan, threatened by fighting, displacement and lack of life-saving care.



