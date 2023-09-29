The self-proclaimed republic of Nagorno Karabakh announced this Thursday its dissolution after capitulating on the 20th to the overwhelming military superiority of Azerbaijan, a surrender thatThat is causing the exodus to Armenia of more than half of its 120,000 inhabitants.

“All state bodies and organizations dependent on them must be dissolved before January 1, 2024, and the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (Artsakh) ceases to exist,” states the first of the two points of the decree signed by its president, Samvel Shajramanian.

The restoration of Azerbaijani legislation in Nagorno Karabakh, which implies the dissolution of the republic that declared itself independent in 1991 and the disarmament of the Armenian armed formations, was the condition that Baku imposed to stop the military steamroller that in 24 hours ended the resistance of the Karabakhs last week.

All state bodies and organizations dependent on them must be dissolved by January 1, 2024, and the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) republic ceases to exist.

Shakhramanian called on the inhabitants of Nagorno Karabakhincluding those outside its territory, to take note of the conditions presented by Azerbaijan for the reintegration of the separatist territory into its legal and administrative system and then “decide individually” on whether to remain or return to their homes.

For Azerbaijan, Armenians who wish to stay in Karabakh must accept Azerbaijani citizenship and abide by the country’s legislation.

But the Baku speech does not resonate with the Karabakhs who flee with what they have and en masse to Armenia of the new reality in its territory, recognized as part of Azerbaijan by the entire international community.

More than 70,000 inhabitants of Nagorno Karabakh have arrived in Armenia since last Sunday, when Azerbaijan opened the Lachin corridor so that those who wanted to leave it could leave the enclave.

In Yerevan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinián denounced again this Thursday that Azerbaijan is carrying out “ethnic cleansing” and predicted that in the coming days “there will be no Armenians left” in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan launches military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh

“It is a direct action of ethnic cleansing that we have been warning the international community about for a long time,” insisted Pashinián, who demanded “political and legal measures” from international actors to stop Azerbaijan.

The international community has urged Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliev to respect the rights and security of Armenians and has expressed concern, but has avoided talking about “ethnic cleansing”.

The Kremlin expressed concern about the humanitarian situation of the tens of thousands of Armenians who left Nagorno Karabakh.



“The most important thing is that decent living conditions be provided to those who made that decision (to leave). The humanitarian aspect of the problem is what worries us the most,” said Russian Presidency spokesman Dmitri Peskov.

Russian peacekeepers evacuate civilians from Nagorno-Karabakh

When asked who is to blame for the Karabakh exodus, Peskov responded that it is “difficult to talk about culprits” and explained that “there is no direct cause.”

Armenian accusations of ethnic cleansing were flatly rejected by the Baku government, which replied that Pashinyan’s “alarmist narrative” “undermines possible prospects for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.”

“Prime Minister Pashinyan knows well that the current departure of Armenian residents from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is a personal and individual decision and has nothing to do with forced relocation,” Azerbaijani diplomacy noted.

Baku stressed that if some Armenian residents do not want to live in the country according to the laws of Azerbaijan, they cannot be forced, but urged those who want to do so “not to leave their place of residence and become part of a multi-ethnic Azerbaijan.”

The Azerbaijani authorities have already set up a website, in Azeri, Armenian and Russian, with the motto “Reintegration for the sake of peace, sustainable development and coexistence” so that the inhabitants of Nagorno Karabakh can register electronically.

According to the Azerbaijani Presidency, this website was designed to facilitate Karabakh Armenians access to all the country’s public services and “meet their socio-economic and humanitarian needs.”

EFE