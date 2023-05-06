The Sudanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement: “Despite the validity of the truce sponsored by the IGAD Organization, as of Thursday morning, May 4, the rebel militia forces continued to violate the truce by targeting health facilities, water and the electricity sector without regard to international law and the ethics of war and a flagrant violation of basic human rights to access health services.” “.

The statement added: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the rebel militia’s occupation of the maternity hospital in Omdurman on Thursday, May 4, the expulsion of medical staff, the expulsion of pregnant women, the looting of money, and the conversion of the hospital into a military barracks.”

He continued, “The rebel militia forces resorted to targeting the electricity sector by disabling the central control station and preventing engineers from maintaining electricity supply lines.”

“The systematic targeting of the electricity and health facilities sectors, the occupation of citizens’ homes, and their use as human shields are terrorist acts and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and human rights,” he said.

The statement concluded by calling on “the international community, the World Health Organization and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to condemn the heinous acts of the rebel militia and hold them legally responsible for depriving citizens of the right to health and endangering their lives and using food, medicine, food, health, water and electricity services as a means of war, which exposes them to legal accountability before mechanisms national and international justice.

Ceasefire talks

On Friday evening, the Sudanese army announced that it had sent negotiators to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to hold talks on a ceasefire.

The army said in a statement posted on its Facebook page: “Within the framework of the Saudi-American initiative that was put forward since the beginning of the crisis, a delegation of the Sudanese Armed Forces left to Jeddah this evening (Friday) to discuss the details of the truce that is being renewed.”

No official reaction has been issued yet by the Rapid Support Forces.

The commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo (Hamedti), had announced earlier that he had discussed with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry the current crisis in Sudan, and ways to reach a cease-fire.