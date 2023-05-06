













Where to see Oshi no Ko in Mexico and with subtitles in Latin Spanish

If you want to see Oshi no Ko in Mexico legally and with adequate image quality, you will have to subscribe to HIDIVE. Through this platform you will be able to follow the anime in simulcast delivery every Friday.

The delivery of Oshi no Ko in HIDIVE for Mexico it has subtitles in Latin Spanish. And it is available for many devices including: WEB/MOBILE WEB, IOS, TVOS, ROKU, ANDROID, ANDROID TV, FIRE TV, FIRE TABLET AND XBOX.

Here you can review their complete catalogue. But, We tell you that it has more than 225 titles, among which stands outn Nana, Kokoro Connect, and of course, Oshi no Ko, all available for Mexico. In addition, the platform gives you a seven-day free trial.

Source: Doga Kobo

How much does my HIDIVE subscription cost to see Oshi no Ko in Mexico?

HIDIVE subscription costs 4.99 USD per month, however, you can also purchase the annual plan which is priced at 47.99 USD. It should be noted that these are prices without tax.

HIDIVE is the medium through which you can see Oshi no Ko in Mexico. In addition, it has a wide catalog of seasonal anime in simulcast format with dubbing and subtitles. It even has its own press wall where you can read news about casts and premieres of your favorite anime.

In addition to Oshi no Ko, in this spring season 2023, HIDIVE features exclusive anime that Crunchyroll lacks, what is the season title Insomniacs After School, among others.

