Reuters reported, quoting residents in Khartoum and the neighboring city of Omdurman, that the army had resumed air strikes and used more artillery as the clashes continued, in the absence of any signs of the RSF’s withdrawal from the city’s streets and occupied homes.

“We have been suffering greatly from the war, and since morning there have been violent sounds. We are living in terror. This is a real nightmare,” said Shihab al-Din Abdul Rahman, 31, from a neighborhood south of the capital.

Negotiations faltered

The United States and Saudi Arabia suspended truce talks on Thursday after a ceasefire they had brokered collapsed, accusing both sides of occupying homes, businesses and hospitals, launching air strikes and attacks, and carrying out prohibited military actions.

A senior US official said Washington had imposed sanctions on companies affiliated with the army and the Rapid Support Forces and threatened further action “if the two sides continue to destroy their country.” According to “Reuters”.

Sudan’s ambassador to Washington, Muhammad Abdullah Idris, said, “The Sudanese government…the Sudanese army signed the armistice in Jeddah and fully adhered to what it signed. If there are sanctions, let them be imposed on the party that does not abide by what it signed,” referring to the Rapid Support Forces.

Both sides accuse each other of violating the truce, while residents of the capital are reeling under the brunt of the war, which has devastated parts of central Khartoum and threatened to destabilize the wider region.

The continuous clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces for seven weeks led to the displacement of 1.2 million people inside Sudan, and the flight of 400,000 others to neighboring countries.