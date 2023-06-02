Last night Russia bombarded Kiev again with missiles and drones with a balance of two injured, an 11-year-old boy and a 68-year-old man, and various material damages due to falling fragments from the downed aircraft. According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Army, General Valeri Zaluzhni, in a message through his Telegram account, the anti-aircraft defense systems managed to shoot down all hostile objects, a total of 15 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles. and 21 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones.

“The drone attack began around 11:00 p.m. (one hour less in Spain) using the relief of the terrain and the bed of the Dnieper river,” says Zaluzhni on Telegram. As for the rockets, according to his report, “X-101 / X-555 cruise missiles were fired by Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea region and at about 3:00 a.m. they invaded Ukrainian airspace.” ». According to the General Prosecutor of Ukraine, in addition to the two injured, the falling fragments “caused five buildings to suffer damage, glass breakage, damage to the facade and two fires, already put out.”

For his part, the governor of Zaporizhia, Yuri Malashko, reported on Telegram that his region has also been the target of bombardments by Russia with the use of drones and artillery against 22 towns and a balance of one death in a Guliaipole apartment building. and two wounded, a man and a woman, in Plavni, on the banks of the Dnieper River.

Meanwhile, the governors of various Russian border regions with Ukraine reported night attacks launched, according to them, by the kyiv Army. The one from Belgorod, Viacheslav Gladkov, has assured on Telegram that, as a result of the explosions, “vehicles that were circulating were hit by shrapnel. Two women who were traveling in one of those cars died from their injuries. “There were also two injuries in a second vehicle. One man wounded in the chest and another in the lower extremities », he added.

Gladkov, who has been denouncing similar attacks for days, has specified that this time the bombardments have struck the town of Maslova Pristan, on the banks of the Donets River and a few kilometers northwest of Shebékino, the epicenter of the bombardments yesterday Thursday and completely evacuated due to its proximity to the Ukrainian border. The population has been transferred to reception centers. The Russian Ministry of Defense said yesterday that it had repelled that attack against Shebékino, from whose surroundings, according to the governor, 2,500 people had to be evacuated. “Of course, the conditions are quite difficult in the reception centers because they are large sports facilities, where there are hundreds of beds and both adults and children, old people and young people sleep there,” Gladkov lamented.

In the Russian region of Kursk, its governor, Roman Starovoit, announced that “several Ukrainian drones – eight in total were specified later – were shot down tonight by anti-aircraft defense systems”, one of whose missiles hit the portal of a building housing without consequences for its tenants. In the Russian region of Bryansk, reported its governor, Alexander Bogomaz, “the villages of Lomakovka and Nóvaya Pogosh were bombed. There were no casualties, but a semi-detached house caught fire in the second town.”

For the first time since the beginning of the Russian military intervention in Ukraine, last morning the Russian region of Smolensk was also attacked. Its governor, Vasili Anojin, reported that two unmanned flying devices hit a fuel refinery in the town of Peresna and a gas distribution station in the town of Divasi. There were also no casualties, he maintained. The fifth Russian governor to report shelling was that of the Kaluga region, Vladislav Shapsha. As he pointed out, “an unidentified object fell in the forest, in the Kirovski district, without causing casualties or material damage.