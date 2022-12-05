The security forces confronted the protesters with tear gas to prevent them from reaching the “presidential” Republican Palace in Khartoum.

splits

The new protests came amid divisions over the agreement, as the resistance committees that lead the current movement in the Sudanese street declared their rejection of it, considering that it did not clearly resolve the issue of removing the army from power, ignoring issues of justice, dismantling empowerment, and its inconsistency with the three “No’s” raised in the street that speak About not participating or negotiating with the current military leadership.

What does the agreement say?

The agreement, which was signed in international and local presence, included 27 items, the most prominent of which was the handover of the transitional authority to a full civil authority consisting of three levels without the participation of the regular forces, which were granted representation in the Security and Defense Council headed by the civilian prime minister.

It also stipulated distancing the army from politics and the practice of economic, commercial and investment activities, and merging the Rapid Support Forces and the Armed Movement Forces into the army according to arrangements to be agreed upon later in the Merger and Demobilization Commission within a security and military reform plan that leads to a single professional and national army, in addition to reforming two apparatuses. Police and intelligence, placing them under the presidency of the Prime Minister, limiting the tasks of the intelligence service to collecting information, analyzing it, and submitting it to the competent authorities, and stripping it of the power of arrest or detention.

Among the provisions of the agreement is the reform of the judicial apparatus in order to achieve its independence and integrity. and launching a comprehensive process that achieves justice and transition, ensuring that there is no impunity, removing the empowerment of the June 30, 89 regime, and dismantling its joints in all state institutions; And recover the looted funds and assets, and review the decisions according to which the decisions of the dissolved committee that was charged with dismantling were canceled.

Before signing the agreement, a number of resistance committee coordinators rejected an invitation presented to them by the Forces of Freedom and Change to discuss the terms of the agreement, which they considered “a platform for an unacceptable settlement that includes a complete waiver of the demands of the revolution.”

The Resistance Committees announced their intention to continue the protests, rejecting the measures taken by the army commander, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, on the twenty-fifth of October, which have been going on for more than a year, in which 122 demonstrators have been killed so far.