Pfaff Motorsports has announced the drivers it will line up with for the 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship season.

Ready to field one of the brand new Porsche 911 GT3-Rs in the updated 992 version, the US team distinguishable by the by now historic ‘plaid’ livery will once again be able to count on the official competitors of the Stuttgart manufacturer.

During the season, Klaus Bachler and Patrick Pilet will drive the #9 car for the assault on the success of the GTD PRO Class, to which Laurens Vanthoor will be added for the Endurance Cup races, first of which will be the famous 24h of Daytona at the end of January.

#9 Pfaff Motorsport, Porsche 911 GT3-R Photo by: Pfaff Motorsports

“Participating for the first time in a full season in IMSA makes me very proud and happy: I’ve always wanted to race in this series and I can’t wait to experience and get to know iconic circuits with a strong line-up of drivers, fighting epic battles “Bachler commented.

“Having my first season here with Pfaff Motorsports honors me a lot. Being part of it means being in an extremely professional and successful team. I can’t wait to do my first race with the Porsche ‘Plaid’ surrounded by this great enthusiasm from the fans of North American motorsport”.

Pilet added: “I’m really excited. I’ve raced in the US for so many years and had the chance to win the championship in GTLM, also finishing second and third on other occasions. I really feel at home, it’s a fantastic championship, I love every track and the way it races. I can’t wait to go, especially with Pfaff. We had a great experience together in the past at Daytona; we had a very fast car and we worked very hard.”

“I know how good they are and a lot of the guys are still there so it’s proof that they all love working together. I know a lot of them and new team members so it’s a great opportunity and I’m really looking forward to working with this team. I am really happy that Porsche has given me this opportunity to come back to the USA to fight for a championship and especially in the IMSA in the PRO category. It’s really special, it’s a big challenge and we know what we have to do. The team has had so many successes in past, so I can’t wait to give them another championship and many victories.”

Vanthoor concludes: “I’m looking forward to working with all the guys from Pfaff again. First of all, we’ve had a successful relationship with two wins and the championship in 2021, but most of all I’m counting on the private one; there’s a good understanding with all members of the team. I look forward to returning with them, to work together and to spend time together”.