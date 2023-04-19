Mutual accusations of breaching the armistice

The truce came after days of intense efforts by top diplomats and raised hopes that Africa’s third-largest country could be spared civil war.

The RSF immediately accused the army of violating the ceasefire after it went into effect at 6 pm local time (1600 GMT). The army said that the “rebel militia” continues its attacks on military headquarters, and that it launched a failed attack on a military base in the south of the country.

But each side seemed determined to defeat the other, despite the suffering of millions of civilians caught up in the fighting.

The conflict between the armed forces led by Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces led by Lieutenant General Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo, once again led to Sudan deviating from its path towards democratic rule after decades of dictatorship.

Explosions sounded in Khartoum

Residents said that they still hear sounds of gunfire and explosions in different parts of Khartoum, especially around the army headquarters and the presidential palace. They added that few ventured out, and that there were crowds outside the bakeries .

“The fighting is still going on,” Attia Abdullah Attia, of the Sudan Doctors Syndicate, told The Associated Press. “We hear continuous gunfire.“.

Bodies in the streets and sheltering in homes

Millions of Sudanese in the capital and other cities are confined to their homes, amid exchanges of fire as rival forces bombard residential areas with artillery and air strikes, and engage in armed battles. .

Residents spoke of dead bodies lying in the streets that could not be reached due to the clashes, pointing to a toll likely much higher than the 185 deaths reported by the United Nations so far since the fighting began on Saturday. .

Washington: No evacuation of nationals in Sudan