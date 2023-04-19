“There was a very strict for us.” Luciano Spalletti recriminates after Napoli’s elimination in the Champions League quarter-finals. The Azzurri, defeated in the first leg 1-0 by Milan, drew 1-1 in the second leg in a match which, according to the coach, could have taken a different turn if referee Marciniak had awarded a penalty in the first half for Leao’s intervention on Lozano. “It’s not a contact, it’s a blow that turns Lozano’s ankle,” he told Mediaset.

“Did I contest Kovac’s refereeing in the first leg? I didn’t contest it, you contested it. We all agreed except those who have the Milan shirt. Tonight there’s a clear penalty on Lozano in the 37th minute, very clear, Leao just twists his ankle. You can see it very well from the replays. It’s a penalty you can’t miss. It’s very strict for us”, Spalletti repeated.