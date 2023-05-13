The authority added: “Humanitarian aid and evacuation flights are excluded from this, after obtaining a permit from the competent authorities.”

Sudanese airspace was closed to regular air traffic after a military conflict broke out between the country’s army and the Rapid Support Forces in mid-April.

The conflict, which erupted nearly a month ago, has killed hundreds and led to the flight of more than 200,000 to neighboring countries, as well as the internal displacement of 700,000 others.

This comes as a senior Saudi diplomat said that representatives of the two sides of the conflict in Sudan will resume talks tomorrow, Sunday, on how to implement plans to deliver humanitarian aid and withdraw forces from civilian areas.

The diplomat stated, on Saturday, that the two parties will remain in the Saudi city of Jeddah, overlooking the Red Sea, to start the next stage of negotiations after agreeing on Thursday on the plan to protect civilians.

On Friday, the army and the Rapid Support Forces signed a preliminary agreement in Jeddah, which includes a commitment to conducting humanitarian work and meeting the needs of civilians.