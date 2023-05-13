More than 5,500 square meters where a hundred creative designers and engineers will greet each other in the morning in a gentle and harmonious way. Offices with an essential and linear style, sober, bright, with carefully selected materials, where creativity can fly free to take the form of a car.

From concept to series production

It could not have been done otherwise new design studio which Volvo recently inaugurated in Shanghai, and which joins the historic one in Gothenburg and the one in Camarillo, California.

Intended to be one of the most comprehensive design centers for international automotive brands in Asia, the new Studio it will bring together all the necessary functions to carry out the entire design process, from concept to production. It will therefore be possible – the parent company promises – to create scale and full-size models for interiors and exteriors, as well as design colors and materials.

Jeremy Offer, Head of Volvo Design

“Our Shanghai design team – commented Jeremy Offer, head of Volvo global design – it is a fundamental element and an integral part of our global design network. The new headquarters and the latest technologies contribute to intensify the collaboration between our three Design Studios around the worldenabling continuous improvement of the unique Scandinavian design that distinguishes Volvo Cars”.