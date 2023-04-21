The EU is working to coordinate a possible evacuation of European citizens to Sudan, where heavy fighting between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has been raging for almost a week. This was announced by an official of the European Union, according to which the diplomacy of Brussels is in contact with the member countries to evaluate the various options for taking away European citizens, even if at the moment there are no security conditions. “We are following the situation closely to do this as soon as possible,” the official said.

Meanwhile Germany and Spain have already taken action for the repatriation of their compatriots. A first attempt by the Bundeswehr on Wednesday failed due to the dangerous situation in Khartoum. There are over 150 German citizens in the country.

In Madrid military planes are already ready for the evacuation of the Spaniards. “We have everything ready, there are army planes positioned to proceed with the evacuation of the Spaniards present in Sudan, when the conditions are met and the planes can land in Khartoum, which is not possible now,” said the Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, who confirmed that it could proceed with the evacuation of about sixty Spaniards and another twenty people, including European citizens and citizens of Latin American countries, who have requested it. To facilitate this process, the gathering of citizens in the Spanish embassy in Sudan is already underway, with the consequent strengthening of security around the representation. “Conditions are difficult”, admitted Minister Albares, underlining that the fighting continues and that Khartoum airport is currently closed.

“As soon as we have the opportunity, our military planes will enter Sudan and evacuate” the compatriots, explained Albares, who confirmed that a Spaniard, who was on board a ship off the coast of Sudan, has already managed to get out from the country. Finally, he launched an appeal to the Spaniards who might be in the African country and had not yet registered with the embassy, ​​asking them to contact the ministry, including through family members, to make their situation known in view of a possible evacuation.