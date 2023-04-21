One of the most anticipated productions on Disney Plus is the live action movie “Peter Pan & Wendy”, a fresh version of the 1953 animated classic. In this, Ever Anderson Jovovic will give life to Wendy, while Alexander Molony will play Peter Pan. One of the remembered lost children will be interpreted by noah matthews, actor with Down syndrome. With this, Disney adds his first leading performer with said genetic disorder.

YOU CAN SEE: “Peter Pan and Wendy” jumps to live-action: Disney remake presents new Tinkerbell

The 15-year-old actor will play Slightly in the feature film directed by David Lowery. Matthews has experience in acting and theater. When she participated in the casting, she had a connection with the director due to his interest in “Lord of the Flies” from William Golding.

It should be noted that he was able to participate in this when he found out that Disney was looking for an artist in the inclusive talent agency to which he belongs.

“It was an incredible experience. I had my own trailer and made a lot of great friends. We all learned sword fighting and I loved it.”Matthews told the sun. In addition, he pointed out that he had to memorize his script quickly: “It was very exciting and I enjoyed it a lot.”

YOU CAN SEE: “The Little Mermaid” with Halle Bailey will show an empowered Ariel: she doesn’t need a prince

When does “Peter Pan & Wendy” premiere?

The film arrives on Friday, April 28 on Disney Plus. Watch the trailer for the film below.

“Peter Pan & Wendy”: cast

Alexander Molony as Peter Pan

Ever Anderson Jovovic as Wendy Darling

Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell

Jude Law as Captain Hook

Alyssa Wapanatahk as Tiger Lily

Jacobi Jupe as Michael Darling

Molly Parker as Mrs. Darling

Joshua Pickering as John Darling.

#quotPeter #Pan #Wendyquot #actor #syndrome #lead