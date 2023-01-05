Asmaa Al-Husseini (Khartoum)

A Sudanese source confirmed that the head of the Sovereignty Council in Sudan, Lieutenant-General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, is leading mediation to bridge views on political positions between the three “freedom and change” blocs, namely the “Central Council”, the “Democratic Bloc” and the “National Forces”.

The source explained, in statements to Al-Arabiya channel, that the parties held 4 meetings under the auspices of Al-Burhan, describing the spirit that prevailed in the meetings as kind.

The source said, “The three blocs presented the country’s interests over the interests of its blocs and parties,” indicating that they discussed a number of papers, including the “framework agreement”, and the vision of each bloc in the following: the political process and transition management. He indicated that the continuation of this spirit would lead to an agreement under which a government would be formed as soon as possible.

The source confirmed that the deputy commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Lieutenant General Abd al-Rahim Daglo, had facilitated two meetings of the same blocs in his home for the same purpose, which is to bring points of view between them together to end the political crisis.