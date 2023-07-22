Such and Which Show – The tournament, winner: who won and the final ranking (rerun)

SUCH AS SHOW – THE WINNING TOURNAMENT – Who won Tale and Which Show – The tournament of champions, the last act of the program hosted by Carlo Conti on Rai 1? The program was broadcast in repeat on July 21, 2023, but it had been aired in November 2021. The Twins of Guidonia triumphed in the “Fabrizio Frizzi” television studios in Rome, second Francesca Alotta, third Stefania Orlando.

Competitors and jury

But who are the competitors competing in Tale and Which Show – The tournament? Eleven artists in the competition, the first four of the 2020 edition, namely Pago, Virginio, Barbara Cola and Carolina Rey, and the first seven of the 2021 edition, namely the Twins of Guidonia, Francesca Alotta, Deborah Johnson, Ciro Priello, Pierpaolo Pretelli, Dennis Fantina and Stefania Orlando. It doesn’t change the voting system. Loretta Goggi, Cristiano Malgioglio, Giorgio Panariello and a fourth judge, surprisingly, will draw up their own personal classification by assigning a score from 15 to 5 points, from first to eleventh. Even the public at home was able to vote on social networks, generating a ranking that will give 5, 3 and 1 point to the three favourites. Finally, each contestant will award 5 points to a rival or even to himself. The sum of the scores will determine the final classification and the winner who will succeed Lidia Schillaci in the golden register.