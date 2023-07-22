Home page World

On a flight from Malta to Rome, the air conditioning on the plane failed. With serious consequences: Several passengers suffered a heat collapse.

Valletta/Rome – Summer is going to be extreme in many parts of Europe this year. The south in particular is currently struggling with severe heat waves. This was now fatal to passengers on a flight from Malta to Italy. Some collapsed due to high temperatures on the plane.

40 degrees and broken air conditioning: passengers suffer from extreme heat on the plane

In Malta and other countries, temperatures have risen well over 30 degrees Celsius in the past few days. On Thursday (July 20th) some weather services even predicted just over 40 degrees for the holiday island. Passengers on Air Malta flight KM614 suffered the most. Accordingly, the flight to Rome was much more strenuous than planned because the air conditioning was not working properly. First, the business newspaper aerotelegraph.com reported about it.

There was a problem with the air conditioning on the passenger plane right from the start, which is why the temperature rose continuously. The airline itself called it “a combination of extreme temperatures, made worse by a fault in the air conditioning system,” the newspaper continued.

Climate fails at 40 degrees: Three passengers faint on the plane

The heat on the plane quickly became too much for three passengers. They are said to have suffered a heat collapse and passed out. First, the crew took care of the three victims on the plane, then they were looked after by medical rescue workers. The airline is said to have confirmed the incident to local media.

According to that German Red Cross heat stroke occurs due to prolonged heat and physical exertion. Classic symptoms are “dry and hot skin, an accelerated heartbeat, tiredness and exhaustion, cramps and vomiting” as well as “dizziness, confusion, hallucinations”. The best way to help an affected person is to call 911 and take them to a shady or cooler place and offer them something to drink in the meantime. If the person concerned is no longer conscious, the Red Cross advises them to lie on their side in a stable position. It also helps to cover the person’s head and neck with damp towels. (nz)