The cold and the rains in some points of the Region of Murcia will be the protagonists during the beginning of this week. winter seems to have finished settling in with temperatures that will be negative in some areas.

In Vega del Segura, the temperature on Monday will be similar to that of this Sunday, with a maximum of 12ºC and a minimum of 3ºC. The minimum temperature will drop to 0ºC on Tuesday, while the maximum will remain at the same values ​​as on Monday in municipalities such as Murcia, Molina de Segura or Alcantarilla. In the case of Cieza, the temperature will drop even more, reaching a minimum of -2ºC on Tuesday.

In the Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón, the temperature will be maintained during the beginning of the week between 3 and 12 degrees in Mazarrón and 5 and 13 degrees in Cartagena, an area where the rain may arrive on Tuesday, with a 70% chance of precipitation.

In the area of ​​Valle del Guadalentín, Lorca and Águilas, the temperature will drop at the beginning of the week. In Lorca on Monday the thermometers will drop to 11ºC in the case of the maximum and to 1ºC the minimum, which on Tuesday will drop to 0 degrees. In Águilas, the mercury will be between 6 and 13 degrees during the beginning of the week.

In the Northwest, temperatures will drop early in the week. In Moratalla and Bullas, on Monday the maximum will be at 8º C and the minimum at 0 degrees to make way for a Tuesday where the maximum will be maintained, but in which the minimum will be negative, marking -2º C.

The Altiplano will suffer during the beginning of the week, the lowest temperatures in the Region of Murcia with maximums of 9 degrees and minimums of -2 degrees on Monday in Jumilla and Yecla and a Tuesday in which the minimum temperatures will drop to -3º c.