If you look at our job landscape, you will see special positions passing by. A field service engineer, a lab technician or an assembly worker: apparently we desperately need them, but for what and why? In this series, every week someone tells about his or her profession. Today: Annemieke Boer (50) is a senior judge at the court in Rotterdam.

“As a judge, I preside over various types of cases, including criminal cases. As a police judge, I handle cases on my own where the suspect can be given a maximum prison sentence of one year. Cases where a higher sentence is given, for example for serious offenses such as manslaughter or murder, are dealt with by the three-judge chamber. Then I will be one of three judges who must decide on the verdict.

A case before the three-judge panel can take up a lot of time because several people often have to be heard and a lot of evidence is involved. This can take several days in total. In half a day as a police judge I handle ten to twenty cases, you get an average of fifteen minutes per case.”

“It is usually doable, and if more time is likely to be needed – for example because an interpreter has to be deployed, or victims also want to make use of their right to speak – then this is taken into account in the planning. Determining an appropriate punishment is only part of the job, I also have to talk to the suspect and find out exactly what happened, so that this can be prevented from happening again.” See also Le Pen leads vote in most French overseas territories

The suspects are probably not all that talkative…

No, and they have that right. It is my job to create an atmosphere in court in which a conversation can get going. But someone may remain silent, someone may even lie. I have to see through that. If someone does not tell the truth, this can have consequences for the amount of the sentence. But as a judge, I always have to be open-minded when faced with a suspect, even if someone’s statement doesn’t seem very credible at first glance. It could always be that the person really speaks the truth and is innocent.”



Quote

Someone may remain silent, someone may even lie. I have to see through that

What do you like most about work?

,, Talking to the people and using the information I collect to reach a verdict that takes into account the interests of society, victims and the suspect himself as best as possible. That can be a difficult legal puzzle, but it is precisely that challenge that makes the work so interesting.”

What do other people say when you tell them what kind of work you do?

“People like it, I noticed. They often think that we judges are too soft in handing out sentences. While we are still quite strict compared to the countries around us. If it concerns a serious crime – with a lot of suffering for victims and damage to society – then we can only give a prison sentence, but we often give community service if possible. Many people think community service is not severe enough. But research has shown that imposing community service on someone gives a better chance that that person will not go wrong again.”

Also read at National Vacancy Bank: Looking for a job? These are four promising professional groups

“If you give someone a prison sentence, it has very serious consequences for his or her life. The person often loses his job and home, relationships are broken. If someone comes out of prison but has nothing left, then there is little motivation to stay on the straight and narrow. With a community service order, someone can better maintain a connection with society and still do penance. It is often thought that it is a light punishment, but people forget that you have to do those hours of work next to your job. You don’t have any free time until you’ve completed the punishment.”

There is a shortage of judges. Is that why you have to work a lot of overtime?

,,I do indeed have to handle a lot of things, sometimes I have to prepare for this in the evenings or during the weekend. But things can’t be left undone, they just have to happen. I’d like to talk about it. I also enjoy working those extra hours.”





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our work and career videos here:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.