Subways | Another bad bridge in Helsinki: The speed of the Metro has to be limited

Subways|Temporary supports are being built on the almost five hundred meter long bridge.

Kalasatama and the bridge between Sörnäinen metro stations is in poor condition, informs Kaupunkiliknein oy, which is responsible for metro traffic.

The bad condition of the bridge was revealed in the annual condition survey. Based on the condition assessment, a special inspection was carried out on the Junatie bridge, where it was found that the bridge was in poor condition.

The metro line’s longest bridge was found to require “significant strengthening measures” or even complete renewal. The load-bearing capacity of the bridge built in 1972 does not correspond to the current dimensioning guidelines.

Urban traffic informs that the condition of the bridge does not cause an acute danger. However, as a precaution, temporary support structures will be made for it already this autumn. In addition, the speed of metro traffic on the bridge will be limited.

The train road the bridge is the seventh bridge that required repair in the current decade. The renovation of the Länsimäentie bridge in Mellunmäki is currently underway. During the next summer, the bridge over Vartiokylänlahti in Vuosaari will be repaired.

HS previously reported on the poor condition of the Kulosaari bridge. Cracks were found in the bridge, which were thought to be caused by heavy construction work in the area. At the same time, it became apparent that many other bridges in Helsinki are also in poor condition.

The Kulosaari bridge will have to be completely dismantled and rebuilt. Based on the 2020 survey, there are approximately 30 bridges in Helsinki used by vehicle traffic, whose condition is defined as very poor.

The Junatie metro bridge in question is, however, used by metro traffic.