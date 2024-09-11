Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris held their first (and perhaps only) debate on Tuesday. | Photo: EFE/Ting Shen/POOL

US presidential candidates, former Republican President Donald Trump and the vice president of Joe Biden’s current administration, Democrat Kamala Harris, participated in a first debate on Tuesday night (10) on ABC News, marked by an exchange of accusations on some key issues for voters such as abortion, immigration and the economy.

Biden’s Democratic presidential candidate criticized Trump’s stance on abortion, saying the Republican candidate, her opponent in the November 5 presidential election, “shouldn’t tell a woman what to do with her body.” The candidate also advocated reimposing federal protections for abortion at the federal level, which were overturned by the Supreme Court in June 2022 in the Roe v. Wade case.

While the former president accused Democratic Party politicians, including Kamala, of being radical and wanting to legalize abortion up to the ninth month of pregnancy and even the “execution” of babies as soon as they are born.

Trump said he believes in exceptions to abortion restrictions in cases of rape, incest and danger to the mother’s life and argued that 85 percent of his fellow Republicans also support this, but at the same time welcomed the ruling by the highest judicial court.

Since the ruling by the conservative-majority Supreme Court, 21 of the country’s 50 states have banned or restricted abortion.

The Republican also once again took a stand against illegal immigration, saying that there are “millions of people flooding the United States.” Harris denied the claims, saying that “they are nothing but lies, complaints and disqualifications.”

The vice president claimed that the Biden administration had to “clean up the mess left by Donald Trump” after his four years in the White House.

