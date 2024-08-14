Mexico City.– After it was revealed that one of the bodyguards of drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada was an active commander in the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office, the head of the agency, Sara Bruna Quiñonez, stated that there is surveillance of the movements of the agents, especially those of the personnel in charge of the command investigated for links to drug trafficking.

At the end of a weapons destruction event, the head of the Attorney General’s Office (FGE) of Sinaloa was questioned about the actions that will be taken after it was revealed that José Rosario Heras, commander of the Investigative Police, participated in the security of “El Mayo” on July 25, who fell into the hands of the US justice system.

-What kind of actions will the Prosecutor’s Office take to ensure that the agents have no ties to these criminals?, he was asked.

“We spoke with the directors, with the general commissioner of the commanders in charge, so that they are aware of the attendance and report any abnormality,” he replied.

Prosecutor Quiñonez indicated that the review of the officers’ behavior will be carried out primarily on the personnel of the Specialized Unit for Apprehensions (UNESA), to which Commander Heras was assigned, who after the capture of “El Mayo” is missing.

“Well, the whole group that was with him, we have to check how their work is going. There are several of them there at UNESA, where he was,” he said.

The official said that they had no reason to suspect José Rosario Heras of bad behavior or any connection to the crime.

“We had no reports on this person, so I think it is time to carry out stricter oversight of all agents,” he said.

-Let’s say they could put research into the entire UNESA?

“We could talk to the person in charge of UNESA, yes,” he said.

When asked about the progress of the investigation by this active agent, Quiñonez said that the family approached the Prosecutor’s Office to file a complaint.

According to his relatives, on July 25, the commander reported that he was going with his paternal family to Culiacancito and from then on they did not know his whereabouts.

The Prosecutor’s Office said that his status has been suspended, a procedure has been initiated against him and the Internal Control Body has been notified of his dereliction of duty.

“He could even be guilty of a crime, if he turns up alive, of course,” he added.

Quiñonez recalled that the last day Heras reported to work was July 14, since her vacation period began on the 15th and indicated that she is the victim of a forced disappearance.

Regarding the other bodyguard who is believed to have been accompanying “El Mayo” that day and who was a police officer 25 years ago, Rodolfo Chaidez, the Prosecutor explained that yesterday the family filed a complaint for his disappearance.

Finally, he said that the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic in Sinaloa requested the documentation and files of the missing persons from the FGE, since it will be in charge of the investigation.