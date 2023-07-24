FC Barcelona is preparing to face Arsenal in their first pre-season friendly, and coach Xavi Hernández seems to have a solid line-up in mind for the game. With the aim of testing new tactics and evaluating the performance of some recent signings, Barcelona’s line-up will be made up of key players in each position.
BY: IÑAKI PEÑA – The young Spanish goalkeeper, Iñaki Peña, will have the opportunity to prove his worth under the three sticks in this friendly. Although he is still considered a promise, Peña has shown interesting qualities and will be looking to gain confidence and experience to continue progressing in the first team.
RH: SERGI ROBERTO – The versatile Sergi Roberto will occupy the right wing in Barcelona. His ability to adapt to different positions makes him a valuable option for the team. With his good handling of the ball and his ability to defend and attack, Sergi is an important asset in the lineup.
CB: ARAUJO – The Uruguayan central defender has earned a prominent place in the culé defense. His forcefulness in individual duels and his ability to play from behind make him a modern and complete central defender. Araújo will be a key piece in Barcelona’s defense against Arsenal.
CB: IÑIGO MARTINEZ – The experienced defender Iñigo Martínez will bring solidity and experience to the defensive line. His ability to read the game and his good positioning make him an ideal complement to Araújo in the center of defense.
LI: MARCOS ALONSO – The Spanish left-back arrived from Chelsea to reinforce the left flank of the Blaugrana defence. With his ability to project himself into attack and his precision in crosses, Alonso will offer a constant threat on the left flank.
MC: KESSIE – The Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessié will be in charge of giving balance in Barcelona’s midfield. His imposing physique and his ability to recover balls will be essential for the team. In addition, his vision of the game will allow him to distribute the ball accurately.
MC: PEDRI – The young Spanish promise, Pedri, will continue to gain experience in Barcelona’s midfield. His ability to associate with teammates and his ability to create scoring chances make him a complete midfielder. He is already a star.
MC: DE JONG – The Dutchman has all the numbers to start almost always. For Xavi, he is the undisputed starter and we will surely see him from the start.
ED: RAPHINHA – Brazilian winger Raphinha arrived at Barcelona last summer to bring his speed and ability to break through on the right flank. His ability to assist and score goals make him a constant threat to opposing defenses.
EI: FERRAN TORRES – Ferran Torres will occupy the left wing. His ability to dribble and his ability to finish plays make him a complete and unbalanced winger.
DC: ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI – The Polish star Robert Lewandowski will be the benchmark in Barcelona’s forward. His goalscoring ability and his intelligence to move inside the box make him a constant threat to any defence.
Goalie: Inaki Pena
Defenses: S Roberto, Araujo, Alonso, Iñigo Martínez
Midfielders: Pedri, De Jong, Kessie
Forwards: Raphinha, Lewandowski, Ferran Torres
#Barcelonas #lineup #face #Arsenal #preseason #friendly #Gundogan #bench
Leave a Reply