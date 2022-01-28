Uruguay will sleep in the fourth position of the table after beating Paraguay in Asunción with a solitary goal from Luis Suarez at the start of the second half. The selection left good moments of play in the premiere of Diego Alonso as coach and created more chances until they managed to take the lead. Then they had no problem keeping it until the final whistle.

From very soon the seal of Alonso in a Uruguay with greater interest in the ball, for mobility in the rival field and for adding troops near the area. This is how the best occasions came, in which Silva was demanded and responded impeccably. The clearest shot was Godinwith a header adjusted to the exit of a corner.

Valverde took center stage with a long journey in different sectors of the center of the field and Pellistri, the great commitment of the new Uruguayan coach, also left moments of good play. Instead, he lacked forcefulness and precision when finishing those long possessions.

Paraguay little by little he lost strength in the pressure and was forced to fall back. In this way the ends of it were isolated and the exit towards the arch of the Light blue It got complicated as the minutes passed.

Suárez, decisive again

Just back from break Uruguay maintained his dominance and in an oversight of the local defense, Suarez he took the space and finished with a forceful shot with his left foot, crossed and adjusted to the post, which opened the scoring.

From that moment the visiting team went on to protect themselves and gave the initiative to a Paraguay with enormous problems to create play and finish their long and unproductive possessions. Rochet was not required until the final stretch, with a shot from the edge of Sanchez. A very poor performance again and there are already six consecutive games without scoring.